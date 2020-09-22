 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 15, Fort Zumwalt East 3
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 15, Fort Zumwalt East 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt South014150415143
Fort Zumwalt East0000201300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South7-44-282/750/5
Fort Zumwalt East5-72-450/558/5

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4232000
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)5222001
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)4222000
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)4220100
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)6220000
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)3212100
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)5213000
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)3111000
Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)5100000

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports