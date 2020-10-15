Box: Fort Zumwalt South 16, Hannibal 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Hannibal
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|7
|2
|4
|3
|16
|19
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hannibal
|1-3
|0-0
|10/2
|27/7
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13-8
|7-3
|191/48
|117/29
|Hannibal
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Mawer (#28, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Makena Bachmann (#15, C, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
