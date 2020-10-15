 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 16, Hannibal 2
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 16, Hannibal 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234RHE
Hannibal0002200
Fort Zumwalt South724316190

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hannibal1-30-010/227/7
Fort Zumwalt South13-87-3191/48117/29

Hannibal
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4330000
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)4335001
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)4320000
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)4231100
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)4221000
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)3221001
Makena Bachmann (#15, C, So.)0100000
Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)4022000
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)3012000
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports