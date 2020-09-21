 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 16, St. Charles West 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 16, St. Charles West 2

12345RHE
Fort Zumwalt South6334016141
St. Charles West20000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South6-43-267/747/5
St. Charles West1-110-431/3148/15

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)3410000
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4334001
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)4223000
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)4221000
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)3122110
Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)3112000
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)3110000
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)3110000
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)3111000

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

