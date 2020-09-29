Box: Fort Zumwalt South 17, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6
|17
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11-4
|7-2
|138/9
|69/5
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-15
|0-9
|35/2
|177/12
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
