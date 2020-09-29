 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 17, Liberty (Wentzville) 2
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 17, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123456RHE
Fort Zumwalt South2042361700
Liberty (Wentzville)100100220

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South11-47-2138/969/5
Liberty (Wentzville)2-150-935/2177/12

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)3120010
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)3101000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports