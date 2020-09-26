 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 17, Windsor (Imperial) 4
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 17, Windsor (Imperial) 4

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Fort Zumwalt South25010017160
Windsor (Imperial)20101400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South9-45-2108/861/5
Windsor (Imperial)7-74-1103/8102/8

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)3322000
Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)4232000
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)4232100
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)4222200
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4222000
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)3212000
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)2210000
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)4112100
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)5112100

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports