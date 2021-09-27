Box: Fort Zumwalt South 19, North Point 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|North Point
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9
|2
|4
|4
|19
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Point
|2-9
|0-0
|38/3
|139/13
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11-9
|5-3
|132/12
|104/9
|North Point
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dakota Jenkins (#4, C, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Wilmes (#8, RF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cara Caskey (#20, 3B, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.