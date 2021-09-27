 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 19, North Point 4
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 19, North Point 4

1234RHE
North Point4000418
Fort Zumwalt South92441900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North Point2-90-038/3139/13
Fort Zumwalt South11-95-3132/12104/9

North PointABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)2100000
Dakota Jenkins (#4, C, So.)1100000
Madison Wilmes (#8, RF, Fr.)2100000
Cara Caskey (#20, 3B, Fr.)1100000
Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)2011000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

