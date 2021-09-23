Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Francis Howell North 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-8
|5-2
|109/6
|95/5
|Francis Howell North
|9-7
|3-1
|93/5
|61/3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney McQueen (#14)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#12)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Krauss (#52)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
