Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Francis Howell North 3
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 7, Francis Howell North 3

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt South0000160700
Francis Howell North2000001371

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South10-85-2109/695/5
Francis Howell North9-73-193/561/3

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)3111000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)4110000
Courtney McQueen (#14)3110100
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)4010000
Abbie Carpenter (#12)3011000
Ryleigh Albers (#18)2011000
Evie Krauss (#52)3011000

