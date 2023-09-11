|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|North Point
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|11
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Point
|6-6
|3-1
|112/9
|85/7
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3-3
|2-2
|38/3
|56/5
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lexie Griggs (#12, Sr.)
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Thomas (#5, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Atherton (#23, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Addie Caimi (#6, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Clubb (#18, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Stickman (#20, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kylie Rudd (#22, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0