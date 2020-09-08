 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, Francis Howell North 4
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 8, Francis Howell North 4

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt South02330008112
Francis Howell North0001300400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South3-32-136/633/6
Francis Howell North0-20-19/215/2

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)3222001
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)4220000
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)2210100
Halle Benskin (#7, OF, Sr.)4110000
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)2110000
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)4010100
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)5010000
Cassidy Avery (#17, P, Jr.)3013100
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)4011000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

