Box: Fort Zumwalt South 9, Francis Howell North 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|13
|7
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-5
|3-3
|49/5
|47/5
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8-4
|5-2
|91/10
|57/6
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Pardo (#6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jonica Schmidt (#20, P)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#52, P)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#21, C)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
