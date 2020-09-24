 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 9, Francis Howell North 7
0 comments

1234567RHE
Francis Howell North50200007137
Fort Zumwalt South2500200900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North4-53-349/547/5
Fort Zumwalt South8-45-291/1057/6

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)4220000
Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Sr.)3120000
Ella Pardo (#6, OF, Sr.)4110000
Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)3112001
Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)3110000
Jonica Schmidt (#20, P)0100000
Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)4022000
Evie Kraus (#52, P)4020000
Abbie Carpenter (#21, C)4012000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)5010000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

