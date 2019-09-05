Subscribe for 99¢
123456RHE
Fort Zumwalt South05110411123
Fort Zumwalt North000010100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South3-32-028/535/6
Fort Zumwalt North0-20-21/016/3

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenny Herling (#27, 1B, Sr.)4221000
Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)4222000
Katy Mawer (#22, OF, Fr.)0200000
Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)3132101
Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)3110000
Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)4110000
Macy Mesplay (#16, OF, Sr.)0100000
Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)3100000
Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)2022100
Grace Fahrety (#8, C, Jr.)2012100

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

