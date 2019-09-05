|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|12
|3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3-3
|2-0
|28/5
|35/6
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0-2
|0-2
|1/0
|16/3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenny Herling (#27, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Mawer (#22, OF, Fr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Mesplay (#16, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Fahrety (#8, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.