|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11-13
|7-3
|147/6
|176/7
|Francis Howell North
|6-17
|1-8
|113/5
|230/10
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.