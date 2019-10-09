Red October special: Subscribe now
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt South0011000270
Francis Howell North0000100100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South11-137-3147/6176/7
Francis Howell North6-171-8113/5230/10

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)3110000
Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)1100000
Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)3020000
Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)3020100
Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)3010000
Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)3011000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

