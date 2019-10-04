|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Smith-Cotton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|9
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Smith-Cotton
|0-2
|0-0
|3/2
|24/12
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-10
|7-3
|123/62
|131/66
|Smith-Cotton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenny Herling (#27, 1B, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Kill (#18, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Mesplay (#16, OF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0