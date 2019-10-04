Red October special: Subscribe now
123456RHE
Smith-Cotton010002300
Fort Zumwalt South1013409120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Smith-Cotton0-20-03/224/12
Fort Zumwalt South10-107-3123/62131/66

Smith-Cotton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenny Herling (#27, 1B, Sr.)1212100
Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)4141000
Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)4121000
Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)3111000
Sydney Kill (#18, P, Fr.)3112010
Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)3111010
Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)3110100
Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)3100000
Macy Mesplay (#16, OF, Sr.)1010000

