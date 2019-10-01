|1
|Timberland
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|10
|12
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|9-8
|5-3
|119/7
|99/6
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8-9
|6-3
|106/6
|118/7
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Mawer (#22, OF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenny Herling (#27, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Kill (#18, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0