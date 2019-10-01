Subscribe now!
1234567RHE
Timberland2010104800
Fort Zumwalt South140005010124

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland9-85-3119/799/6
Fort Zumwalt South8-96-3106/6118/7

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)4210000
Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)2211000
Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)3132000
Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)4121000
Katy Mawer (#22, OF, Fr.)4121000
Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)1110000
Jenny Herling (#27, 1B, Sr.)4100000
Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)1101000
Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)5010000
Sydney Kill (#18, P, Fr.)2010000

