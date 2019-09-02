|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|1-2
|0-0
|8/3
|15/5
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1-2
|0-0
|4/1
|7/2
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0