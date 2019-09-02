Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Warrenton2001000300
Fort Zumwalt South3100000450

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton1-20-08/315/5
Fort Zumwalt South1-20-04/17/2

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)3220100
Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)2110000
Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)3111000
Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)2010000

