Box: Fort Zumwalt West 10, Holt 9

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|3-11
|1-4
|70/5
|129/9
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10-6
|3-2
|103/7
|67/5
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lindsay Laughlin (#16, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Knehans (#3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brayden Pruett (#8, IF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Goewert (#24, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, 3B, So.)
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ashleigh Davis (#18, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
