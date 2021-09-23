 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 10, Holt 9
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 10, Holt 9

1234567RHE
Holt3000033900
Fort Zumwalt West12034001083

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt3-111-470/5129/9
Fort Zumwalt West10-63-2103/767/5

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, 1B, Sr.)3331000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Jr.)1310000
Mackenzie Knehans (#3, OF, Fr.)3200000
Brayden Pruett (#8, IF, So.)3111000
Emily Goewert (#24, OF, Jr.)1100000
Lauren Rowland (#7, 3B, So.)2024100
Ashleigh Davis (#18, P, Jr.)4010000

