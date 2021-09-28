Box: Fort Zumwalt West 10, Timberland 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|11
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|14-9
|3-4
|134/6
|107/5
|Fort Zumwalt West
|16-6
|5-2
|170/7
|80/3
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashleigh Davis (#18, P, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, 3B, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Sawvell (#20, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsay Laughlin (#16, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brayden Pruett (#8, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
