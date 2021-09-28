 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 10, Timberland 3
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 10, Timberland 3

1234567RHE
Timberland1000020300
Fort Zumwalt West033004010111

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland14-93-4134/6107/5
Fort Zumwalt West16-65-2170/780/3

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashleigh Davis (#18, P, Jr.)4333001
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Sr.)3321000
Lauren Rowland (#7, 3B, So.)2210000
Kelsey Sawvell (#20, C, Fr.)4120000
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, 1B, Sr.)3111000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Jr.)4010000
Brayden Pruett (#8, IF, So.)3011000

