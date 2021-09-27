Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Francis Howell Central 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
|11
|11
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|15-6
|4-2
|160/8
|77/4
|Francis Howell Central
|15-6
|4-2
|129/6
|92/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kelsey Sawvell (#20, C, Fr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Knehans (#3, OF, Fr.)
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nalla Houston (#1, IF, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Rowland (#7, 3B, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.