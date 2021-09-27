 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Francis Howell Central 3
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Francis Howell Central 3

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West300305011111
Francis Howell Central0012000385

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West15-64-2160/877/4
Francis Howell Central15-64-2129/692/4

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kelsey Sawvell (#20, C, Fr.)3332000
Mackenzie Knehans (#3, OF, Fr.)5300000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Jr.)5231000
Nalla Houston (#1, IF, So.)3220100
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Sr.)4113001
Lauren Rowland (#7, 3B, So.)3021100

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)3120200
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)3121000
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3100000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)4010000
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)3010000
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)4010100
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)4011000

