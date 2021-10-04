 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Oakville 8
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Oakville 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West20024211100
Oakville0323000894

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West19-77-3199/894/4
Oakville12-102-2142/5121/5

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)2226002
Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)3220100
Julie Lato (#6, P, Sr.)3220000
Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)4120100
Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)4112001

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News