Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Oakville 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|Oakville
|0
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|19-7
|7-3
|199/8
|94/4
|Oakville
|12-10
|2-2
|142/5
|121/5
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Julie Lato (#6, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
