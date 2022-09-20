 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Timberland 0

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West203310211131
Timberland0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West10-43-2114/887/6
Timberland9-71-396/792/7

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mackenzie Knehans (#33, So.)4220100
Danielle Blackstun (#2, Sr.)3222000
Bella Welton (#5, Sr.)3210000
Haley Houston (#22, Sr.)0200000
Ashleigh Davis (#18, Sr.)4133001
Kelsey Sawvell (#8, So.)4110000
Lindsey Givens (#24, Fr.)3111000
Eve Sandoval (#44, Sr.)3021000
Kaylee Brock (#12, Fr.)4011000

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

