Box: Fort Zumwalt West 11, Timberland 0

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10-4
|3-2
|114/8
|87/6
|Timberland
|9-7
|1-3
|96/7
|92/7
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Knehans (#33, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Welton (#5, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Houston (#22, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashleigh Davis (#18, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kelsey Sawvell (#8, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Givens (#24, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eve Sandoval (#44, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Brock (#12, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.