|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|2
|1
|6
|12
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2-1
|2-0
|27/9
|25/8
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-2
|0-0
|26/9
|26/9
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Knehans (#33, OF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Greathouse (#14, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kaylee Brock (#12, IF, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Givens (#24, IF, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Sawvell (#8, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Nalla Houston (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelyn Thomas (#18, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0