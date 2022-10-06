Box: Fort Zumwalt West 13, Timberland 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|13
|16
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|13-11
|4-6
|166/7
|150/6
|Fort Zumwalt West
|17-7
|7-3
|204/8
|132/6
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashleigh Davis (#18, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Mackenzie Knehans (#33, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lindsey Givens (#24, Fr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eve Sandoval (#44, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Welton (#5, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Sawvell (#8, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0