Box: Fort Zumwalt West 13, Timberland 8

  • 0
1234567RHE
Timberland1020203800
Fort Zumwalt West550201013163

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland13-114-6166/7150/6
Fort Zumwalt West17-77-3204/8132/6

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashleigh Davis (#18, Sr.)4335003
Mackenzie Knehans (#33, So.)4332100
Lindsey Givens (#24, Fr.)4231100
Danielle Blackstun (#2, Sr.)3210000
Eve Sandoval (#44, Sr.)0200000
Bella Welton (#5, Sr.)3120000
Lauren Rowland (#7, Jr.)4022000
Kelsey Sawvell (#8, So.)4021000

