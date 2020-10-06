Box: Fort Zumwalt West 17, Fort Zumwalt South 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|4
|17
|20
|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|13-4
|7-2
|127/7
|102/6
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12-7
|7-3
|173/10
|110/6
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)
|5
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)
|5
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Welton (#15, 2B, So.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)
|5
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.