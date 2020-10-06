 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 17, Fort Zumwalt South 14
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 17, Fort Zumwalt South 14

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West411340417201
Fort Zumwalt South65102001400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West13-47-2127/7102/6
Fort Zumwalt South12-77-3173/10110/6

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)5444111
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)5342200
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)5221100
Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)3223000
Bella Welton (#15, 2B, So.)3200000
Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)5133100
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)6110000
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)6111100
Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)0100000
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)5032000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports