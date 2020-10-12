Box: Fort Zumwalt West 20, Kirkwood 3

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10
|0
|10
|20
|17
|0
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|16-4
|8-2
|164/8
|105/5
|Kirkwood
|5-7
|2-1
|104/5
|102/5
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ashleigh Davis (#18, 1B, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
