Box: Fort Zumwalt West 20, Kirkwood 3
123RHE
Fort Zumwalt West1001020170
Kirkwood003300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West16-48-2164/8105/5
Kirkwood5-72-1104/5102/5

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)4433101
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)4332100
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)3221000
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)4222010
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)2220100
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)1211100
Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)2214100
Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)2211000
Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)3114001
Ashleigh Davis (#18, 1B, So.)1010000

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

