Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|7-5
|2-0
|61/5
|44/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-3
|2-0
|67/6
|41/3
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
