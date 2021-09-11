 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell North 0
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell North 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Francis Howell North0000000032
Fort Zumwalt West0100020300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North7-52-061/544/4
Fort Zumwalt West7-32-067/641/3

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)3010000
Ryleigh Albers (#18)2010000
Jonica Schmidt (#20)2010000

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) was idle.4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.5. For…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/71. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (5-5) def. Timberland (5-2), 8-0.4. Eureka (7-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/81. Marquette (5-2) def. Seckman (5-3), 13-4.2. Summit (9-0) def. Parkway West (4-3), 9-4.3. Troy Buchanan (5-5) was …

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/41. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) was idle.4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.5. For…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News