Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Francis Howell 0
RHE
Fort Zumwalt West481
Francis Howell000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West2-01-013/65/2
Francis Howell0-30-19/418/9

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)2210000
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)2111000
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)3110000
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)3020000
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)3011100
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)3010000
Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)3010000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

