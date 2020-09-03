Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Francis Howell 0

|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4
|8
|1
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-0
|1-0
|13/6
|5/2
|Francis Howell
|0-3
|0-1
|9/4
|18/9
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.