Box: Fort Zumwalt West 6, Parkway South 5
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 6, Parkway South 5

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West0000000600
Parkway South00000005136

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West21-77-3212/899/4
Parkway South19-82-4210/8109/4

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)4232002
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)3220000
Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)3110000
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)4021000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)4020000
Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)3011000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)4010000
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)4011000

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

