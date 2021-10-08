Box: Fort Zumwalt West 6, Parkway South 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|21-7
|7-3
|212/8
|99/4
|Parkway South
|19-8
|2-4
|210/8
|109/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
