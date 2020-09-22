 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 7, Francis Howell 6
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 7, Francis Howell 6

1234567RHE
Francis Howell1001400600
Fort Zumwalt West21300107112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell1-91-437/486/9
Fort Zumwalt West11-26-098/1063/6

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)3222010
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)4222011
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)4141000
Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)3110000
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)3101000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)4020000

