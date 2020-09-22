Box: Fort Zumwalt West 7, Francis Howell 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|1-9
|1-4
|37/4
|86/9
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-2
|6-0
|98/10
|63/6
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Rowland (#7, IF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
