Box: Fort Zumwalt West 9, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 9, Francis Howell Central 0

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West2034000981
Francis Howell Central0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West9-25-085/853/5
Francis Howell Central8-53-276/760/5

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)3320000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)4221000
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)2211100
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)4113001
Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)3100000
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)4011000
Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)4010000

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

