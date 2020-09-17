Box: Fort Zumwalt West 9, Francis Howell Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-2
|5-0
|85/8
|53/5
|Francis Howell Central
|8-5
|3-2
|76/7
|60/5
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
