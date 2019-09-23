Subscribe for 99¢
123456RHE
Fort Zumwalt West12004411123
Fort Zumwalt East001000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West13-31-3144/941/3
Fort Zumwalt East8-44-275/536/2

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Jr.)3221000
Lexi Barnes (#22, P, Sr.)3210000
Abby Robertson (#18, 1B, Sr.)2200000
Leah Barnes (#3, IF, Sr.)4133100
Julia Crenshaw (#28, IF, Jr.)4122000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Fr.)3110000
Mia Houston (#16, OF, Sr.)3110000
Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Jr.)0100000
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Jr.)4022010

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

