|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|11
|12
|3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|13-3
|1-3
|144/9
|41/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8-4
|4-2
|75/5
|36/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Barnes (#22, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robertson (#18, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Barnes (#3, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, IF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mia Houston (#16, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Riggle (#6, IF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.