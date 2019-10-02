Subscribe now
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt West10110069113
Francis Howell Central1021000400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West21-44-4227/975/3
Francis Howell Central14-84-5121/5114/5

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Julia Crenshaw (#28, IF, Jr.)3231200
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Jr.)4220010
Lexi Barnes (#22, P, Sr.)3112100
Leah Barnes (#3, IF, Sr.)4111000
Mia Houston (#16, OF, Sr.)4110100
Abby Robertson (#18, 1B, Sr.)4111001
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Fr.)0100000
Lydia Feiste (#9, OF, So.)4022100

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

