|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|11
|3
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|21-4
|4-4
|227/9
|75/3
|Francis Howell Central
|14-8
|4-5
|121/5
|114/5
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, IF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lexi Barnes (#22, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Leah Barnes (#3, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mia Houston (#16, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Robertson (#18, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, OF, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.