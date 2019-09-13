|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Perryville
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|9
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Perryville
|4-4
|1-1
|37/5
|35/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-2
|1-2
|88/11
|31/4
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Leah Barnes (#3, IF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, IF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0