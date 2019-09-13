Subscribe for 99¢
123456RHE
Perryville100000100
Fort Zumwalt West1020249100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Perryville4-41-137/535/4
Fort Zumwalt West9-21-288/1131/4

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Jr.)3331100
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, Fr.)3221200
Leah Barnes (#3, IF, Sr.)3201000
Julia Crenshaw (#28, IF, Jr.)4122000
Lydia Feiste (#9, OF, So.)3110000
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Jr.)4023000

