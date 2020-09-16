 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 12, Festus 5
Box: Fox 12, Festus 5

12345RHE
Festus00221580
Fox208201200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus2-101-249/496/8
Fox5-30-064/549/4

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)3220000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)4132000
Brianna Teer (#32, OF, Sr.)3111000
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)3011000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)3010000

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Tags

