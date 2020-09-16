Box: Fox 12, Festus 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|8
|0
|Fox
|2
|0
|8
|2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|2-10
|1-2
|49/4
|96/8
|Fox
|5-3
|0-0
|64/5
|49/4
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brianna Teer (#32, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
