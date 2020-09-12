Box: Fox 12, Seckman 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Fox
|3
|0
|6
|0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|Seckman
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|4-2
|0-0
|43/7
|31/5
|Seckman
|4-4
|0-0
|61/10
|49/8
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.