Box: Fox 12, Seckman 4
12345RHE
Fox306031200
Seckman02101444

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fox4-20-043/731/5
Seckman4-40-061/1049/8

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)3122010
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)2110100
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)2112001
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)1100000

