 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fox 6, Hillsboro 5
0 comments

Box: Fox 6, Hillsboro 5

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
RHE
Hillsboro500
Fox653

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hillsboro4-51-044/529/3
Fox4-20-043/530/3

Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FoxABRHRBI2B3BHR
Brooke Loveall (#13, Jr.)2211001
Kylie Austin (#14, Sr.)2110000
Anastasia Baer (#1, Jr.)3111100
Rachel Harris (#21, Sr.)3100000
Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)0100000
Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)3010000
Daleigh Cairns (#7, So.)2013000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports