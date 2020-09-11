Box: Fox 6, Hillsboro 5

|R
|H
|E
|Hillsboro
|5
|0
|0
|Fox
|6
|5
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hillsboro
|4-5
|1-0
|44/5
|29/3
|Fox
|4-2
|0-0
|43/5
|30/3
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Brooke Loveall (#13, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kylie Austin (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Baer (#1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rachel Harris (#21, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daleigh Cairns (#7, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
