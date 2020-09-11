 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 7, Fort Zumwalt West 2
Box: Fox 7, Fort Zumwalt West 2

RHE
Fox700
Fort Zumwalt West271

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fox3-10-029/722/6
Fort Zumwalt West5-13-043/1126/6

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tatum Gerwitz (#10, OF, Sr.)3120000
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)1112001
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)3020100
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)3010000
Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)3010000

