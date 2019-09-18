Subscribe for 99¢
RHE
Fox400
Lafayette2120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fox2-60-021/344/6
Lafayette3-70-353/759/7

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Callie Harrison (#4, OF, Sr.)4120100
Madison Chester (#5, IF, Sr.)3110000
Kaley Adzick (#6, P, So.)3030100
Landee Wasson (#18, P, Jr.)3021000
Kate Sommer (#9, 1B, Jr.)4021000
Hannah Long (#13, Uti, Jr.)4010000
Lexi Brewer (#11, IF, Sr.)3010000

