|R
|H
|E
|Fox
|4
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|2
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|2-6
|0-0
|21/3
|44/6
|Lafayette
|3-7
|0-3
|53/7
|59/7
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Callie Harrison (#4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Chester (#5, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaley Adzick (#6, P, So.)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson (#18, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Sommer (#9, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Long (#13, Uti, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Brewer (#11, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0