Box: Francis Howell 11, St. Charles West 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|4-11
|2-4
|67/4
|164/11
|Francis Howell
|8-8
|1-4
|75/5
|56/4
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Meghan McCutcheon (#3, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Murphy (#27, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Addison Clark (#9, Fr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maddie Illingworth (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jill Lindhorst (#17, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sofia Birkenholz (#26, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Haddock (#5, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Hemsath (#8, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
