Box: Francis Howell 11, St. Charles West 1
Box: Francis Howell 11, St. Charles West 1

12345RHE
St. Charles West00000100
Francis Howell000001152

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles West4-112-467/4164/11
Francis Howell8-81-475/556/4

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis HowellABRHRBI2B3BHR
Meghan McCutcheon (#3, So.)2211000
Lilly Murphy (#27, So.)2210010
Addison Clark (#9, Fr.)1210100
Maddie Illingworth (#24, Jr.)3112000
Jill Lindhorst (#17, Sr.)2111000
Sofia Birkenholz (#26, Jr.)1101000
Sierra Haddock (#5, Sr.)0101000
Allison Hemsath (#8, Sr.)2100000

News