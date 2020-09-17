Box: Francis Howell 11, Timberland 9

|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|9
|10
|3
|Francis Howell
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|4-6
|0-5
|70/7
|79/8
|Francis Howell
|1-8
|1-3
|31/3
|79/8
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.