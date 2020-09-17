 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 11, Timberland 9
RHE
Timberland9103
Francis Howell1100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland4-60-570/779/8
Francis Howell1-81-331/379/8

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)5232110
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)5221000
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)5122100
Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)4110000
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)4110000
Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)2100000
Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)4012100

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

