|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-5
|1-1
|57/6
|59/7
|Francis Howell
|8-4
|2-1
|58/6
|20/2
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Gia Grapenthin (#16, 2B, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nina Hewlett (#17, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Evie Kraus (#40, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Lohnes (#12, P, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.