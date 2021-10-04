 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 7, Francis Howell North 1
Box: Francis Howell 7, Francis Howell North 1

1234567RHE
Francis Howell1040200720
Francis Howell North1000000111

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell11-103-6115/585/4
Francis Howell North15-87-1148/788/4

Francis HowellABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allison Hemsath (#8, Sr.)2220000

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ryleigh Albers (#18)2100000
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)3010000

