 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 9, Holt 5
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 9, Holt 5

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Holt00000005103
Francis Howell0000000900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt6-83-586/6103/7
Francis Howell3-123-774/5128/9

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)4131000
Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)3120100
Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)3111000
Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)4110000
Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)4011100
Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)4010000
Mari Destifanes (#3, C, Jr.)2011000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports