Box: Francis Howell 9, Holt 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|3
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|6-8
|3-5
|86/6
|103/7
|Francis Howell
|3-12
|3-7
|74/5
|128/9
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mari Destifanes (#3, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.