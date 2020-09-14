Box: Francis Howell Central 1, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-4
|2-1
|63/6
|40/4
|Francis Howell North
|2-3
|1-1
|20/2
|17/2
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
