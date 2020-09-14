 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 1, Francis Howell North 0
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 1, Francis Howell North 0

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central0000001131
Francis Howell North0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central7-42-163/640/4
Francis Howell North2-31-120/217/2

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)3110000
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)3010000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)3010000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports