 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Francis Howell Central 10, North Point 5

  • 0
1234567RHE
North Point0000000500
Francis Howell Central000000010142

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North Point5-121-4118/7155/9
Francis Howell Central13-142-3147/9150/9

North Point
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)4331100
Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)3221100
Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)4132100
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)4121100
A'Kiayah Scales (#25, UT, Jr.)3111000
Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)4110000
Savanna Cohen (#17, OF, Fr.)1101000
Samantha Mangnall (#26, 1B, Sr.)3011000
Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)4011000

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News