Box: Francis Howell Central 10, North Point 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|North Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|14
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Point
|5-12
|1-4
|118/7
|155/9
|Francis Howell Central
|13-14
|2-3
|147/9
|150/9
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A'Kiayah Scales (#25, UT, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savanna Cohen (#17, OF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0