Box: Francis Howell Central 11, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Box: Francis Howell Central 11, Fort Zumwalt South 0

12345RHE
Francis Howell Central0000011141
Fort Zumwalt South00000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central19-76-2169/6105/4
Fort Zumwalt South13-116-4150/6136/5

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)3221100
Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)2220000
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)2223100
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)4121200
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3123000
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)2110000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)3110000
Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)3112000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)3011000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

