Box: Francis Howell Central 11, Fort Zumwalt South 4
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt South0000000400
Francis Howell Central000000011120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South12-67-3159/993/5
Francis Howell Central12-94-3135/8107/6

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)3234001
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)4222010
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)4221000
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)4131100
Sarah Hoshaw (#1, P, Fr.)3111100
Phoebe Miller (#11, INF)2111100
Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)3100000
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)2100000

