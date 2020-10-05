Box: Francis Howell Central 11, Fort Zumwalt South 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12-6
|7-3
|159/9
|93/5
|Francis Howell Central
|12-9
|4-3
|135/8
|107/6
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#1, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#11, INF)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
