Box: Francis Howell Central 13, Jefferson City 3

|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|13
|12
|2
|Jefferson City
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|10-5
|3-2
|95/6
|64/4
|Jefferson City
|1-2
|0-0
|18/1
|28/2
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.