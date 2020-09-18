 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 13, Jefferson City 3
Box: Francis Howell Central 13, Jefferson City 3

RHE
Francis Howell Central13122
Jefferson City300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central10-53-295/664/4
Jefferson City1-20-018/128/2

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)4335101
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)4234001
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)3221000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)3211000
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)4132000
Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)2100000
Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)3100000
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)2100000

Jefferson City
Individual stats Have not been reported.

