 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Francis Howell Central 14, Poplar Bluff 11

  • 0
1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central000000014132
Poplar Bluff00000001100

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central9-73-295/683/5
Poplar Bluff0-50-019/165/4

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)4435002
A'Kiayah Scales (#25, UT, Jr.)3232201
Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)3222101
Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)2210000
Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)4112000
McKenzie Gibson (#19, OF, Sr.)2110000
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)4111100
Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)4110000

Poplar Bluff
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Washington (10-1) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-2), 10-0.2. Eureka (7-1) def. Summit (6-2), 3-2.3. Marquette (5-1) wa…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/71. Washington (10-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (11-2), 3-2.2. Eureka (7-1) was idle.3. Marquette (6-1) def. Oakville (6-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News