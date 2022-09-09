Box: Francis Howell Central 14, Poplar Bluff 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|13
|2
|Poplar Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-7
|3-2
|95/6
|83/5
|Poplar Bluff
|0-5
|0-0
|19/1
|65/4
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|A'Kiayah Scales (#25, UT, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie Gibson (#19, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.