Box: Francis Howell Central 14, Timberland 3

|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|14
|16
|2
|Timberland
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|14-11
|5-5
|154/6
|129/5
|Timberland
|14-12
|3-7
|204/8
|160/6
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Webb (#25, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
