Box: Francis Howell Central 14, Timberland 3
Box: Francis Howell Central 14, Timberland 3

RHE
Francis Howell Central14162
Timberland300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central14-115-5154/6129/5
Timberland14-123-7204/8160/6

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)5231000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)4223001
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)5221000
Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)5220000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)4223101
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)3200000
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)4133000
Sydney Webb (#25, P, Fr.)3122000

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

