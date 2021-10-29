 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Blue Springs South 11
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Blue Springs South 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Blue Springs South402111211180
Francis Howell Central400506015110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Blue Springs South5-20-059/833/5
Francis Howell Central25-98-2224/32142/20

Blue Springs SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
A Wilhelm (2B)4230200
M Hoffman (RF)5230000
B Brumley (1B)4211100
E Smith (CF)5130000
M Duvall4122001
E Westhoff (LF)3121000
L Good (3B)5123001
E Berry (SS)3113001
M Bristow (C)4010000

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)4333001
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)3312001
Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)4222001
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)2214001
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)2200000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)4120000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)3112001
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)3110000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News