Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Blue Springs South 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Blue Springs South
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|18
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|4
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|15
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Blue Springs South
|5-2
|0-0
|59/8
|33/5
|Francis Howell Central
|25-9
|8-2
|224/32
|142/20
|Blue Springs South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|A Wilhelm (2B)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M Hoffman (RF)
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B Brumley (1B)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E Smith (CF)
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M Duvall
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|E Westhoff (LF)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L Good (3B)
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|E Berry (SS)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M Bristow (C)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
